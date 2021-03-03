Nellis Airmen thanked by president

President Joseph Biden greets U.S. Air Force Col. Danny Wong, Commander, 64th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron, during the President’s visit to the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021. (Army photograph by Maj. Doug Halleaux)
The efforts of Col. Danny Wong, deployed to the 64th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron, from the 99th Dental Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., and his joint teammates were acknowledged first-hand by President Joseph Biden recently.

The president was visiting the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021.

During his visit, the President met with the Airmen and Soldiers who support Harris County, State of Texas, and Federal Emergency Management Agency efforts to vaccinate the public for COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.
 

President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden address a formation of Airmen from the 64th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron. (Army photograph by Maj. Doug Halleaux)

 
 
 

