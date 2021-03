Advertisement

On March 4, members of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing gathered to kick off the annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign. The campaign will run through April 9.

The Air Force Assistance Fund campaign is a way to give back to the Hunter Family by supporting organizations designed to support Airmen and their families. Contact your unit campaign managers to donate!













