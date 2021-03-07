USAFWC vice commander visits Creech AFB

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander listens as an MQ-9 Reaper weapons specialist explains the bomb and missile capabilities of the Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2021. Reynolds oversees the advancement of key warfighting capabilities, particularly for the Advanced Battle Management System, which will continue to modernize and improve the interoperability of aircraft and weapons across the Air Force, such as the MQ-9.















Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, is briefed on the avionics and multi-spectrum camera capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2021. Reynolds oversees the advancement of key warfighting capabilities, particularly for the Advanced Battle Management System, which will continue to modernize and improve the interoperability of aircraft and weapons across the Air Force, such as the MQ-9.















Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, walks with Maj. Jennifer, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance officer, after leaving a briefing about the MQ-9 Reaper’s influence on the battlefield at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 26, 2021. The Warfare Center, a critical component to the testing, training and development of advanced Remotely Piloted Aircraft operators and tactics, is headquartered at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.















Col. Shane Henderson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of logistics, takes the pilot’s seat in an MQ-9 Reaper flight simulator, instructed by Capt. Cruz, 15th Attack Squadron MQ-9 pilot, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2021. While at Creech, Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, USAFWC vice commander, and others were able to observe the operational impacts of the MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-170 Sentinel, as well as needs of the Airmen and leaders who continue to evolve the RPA Enterprise.















Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, center, stands alongside Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Browning, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief, left, under a retired MQ-1 Predator at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2021. Reynolds paid his first visit to Creech AFB since arriving at Nellis AFB in July 2020. During his visit, 432nd Wing leadership gave Reynolds insight into the missions and operational advancements of the RPA Enterprise.















Brig. Gen. George Reynolds, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, is greeted by Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, upon arriving at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 26, 2021. The Warfare Center, a critical component to the testing, training and development of advanced Remotely Piloted Aircraft operators and tactics, is headquartered at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.









