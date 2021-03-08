Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 5, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the March 5th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! It is “award season” for our Air Force family – time to offer congratulations and a hearty “Well Done!” to our fellow Airmen who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating excellence on the job. We have a full list of award recipients for you in this issue of Desert Lightning News, including 57th Wing, 432nd Wing, NTTR, and more – just click on the link below. We hope you enjoy your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sgwg/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Commentary: To hell with “it”: page 2

Nellis hosts virtual COVID-19 Town Hall: page 3

Nevada Guard leads COVID-19 vaccination effort in Las Vegas: page 5

Photo feature – Not-so-undercover boss: pages 8 & 9

U.S. Army announces 2021 DOD Warrior Games: page 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting March 5th.