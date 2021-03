Advertisement

Team 432 gave its Airmen a reason to drive by the headquarters building Feb. 25, 2021, and say hello at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

In total, 1,250 meals were distributed at three separate times to feed Airmen and their families while accommodating mid, swing and day shift schedules. We all may not be able to always break bread in person, but the Hunter Family tradition of taking care of Airmen holds strong!





























