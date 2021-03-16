Shout out to the Diamondback of the Week!

Advertisement

Senior Airman Jenna Fitzsimmons, electronic security systems technician from the 99th Security Forces Squadron, has excelled in her duties. She is the driving force behind the electronic security systems section where she oversees 308 alarm accounts, 6,000 alarm points and over 1,000 alarm custodians across the installation.

Filling a technical sergeant position, Fitzsimmons has the ability to take on multiple wing-level projects at once and showcases her aptitude for leading, managing and coordinating base-wide. She continues to prove herself as a natural born leader and is highly deserving of this recognition.









