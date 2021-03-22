Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 19, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 19, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the March 19th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Nellis AFB was privileged to welcome Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and his wife Sharene, for several days of base tours and meetings in early March. While the general visited with Nellis units, Mrs. Brown had the chance to discuss quality-of-life issues with Nellis’ spouses. The general also hosted an ‘Airmen’s Breakfast’ to speak directly with Airmen about their experiences and recognize their accomplishments. We have full coverage of this story and much more news in this issue of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Commentary: Leading through grief: page 2

COMACC Gen. Mark Kelly visits Creech AFB, reviews RPA Enterprise: page 3

Red Flag 21-2 wraps up at Nellis : page 6

Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast: page 7

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting March 19th.