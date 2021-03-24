COVID vaccine eligibility expands

Advertisement

The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center has expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“TRICARE beneficiaries 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center. Call the COVID hotline to make an appointment.”

Additionally, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevadans over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and all residents over that age will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5, 2021.

Visit NVCOVIDFighter.org to schedule an appointment.









