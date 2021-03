Advertisement

Congratulations to our Diamondback of the Week, Staff Sgt. Joshua “Cowboy” Claye.

Claye is a mental health supervisor for the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. He has been stepping up, filling a master sergeant billet while leading 15 personnel, managing 14 provider schedules and overseeing 6,000 appointments.

Claye has overhauled and improved medical programs, bolstered program compliance, revitalized patient databases and provided critical data to both patients and key leaders.









