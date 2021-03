Advertisement

The 99th Air Base Wing commander regretfully announces the passing First Lt. Kyle A. Campbell of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Anyone having claims against or indebtedness to the estate of Liutenant Kyle Campbell should contact Capt. Lee Bussey, Summary Courts Officer, at DSN: 652-6819 or at 561-685-065.









