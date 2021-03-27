Acting SECAF visits Nellis

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George M. Reynolds, United States Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, walk away from a briefing on the capabilities of the Multi-Utilization Secure Tactical and Network Ground Station (MUSTANGS) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 25, 2021. MUSTANGS were designed to provide secure data relaying capability throughout the Combat Air Force. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
Acting Secretary of the United States Air Force John P. Roth visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., learn what makes Nellis so great and to interact with our outstanding Airmen. He was also joined by Congressman Steven Horsford.
Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth speaks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George M. Reynolds, United States Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 25, 2021. Roth visited Nellis to learn more about the mission here and interact with the Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford meet with Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 25, 2021. Roth hosted the ‘Airmen’s Breakfast’ to allow Airmen to voice their experiences in the Air Force to him, while passing along knowledge from his own experiences. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)