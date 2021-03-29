Acting SECAF visits Creech

Advertisement
Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth visited Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 26, 2021.
“The Hunters are testaments to the enterprise and platform they represent: Resilient, adaptable, watchful and combat-ready,” said Roth. “Their vigilance, discipline, and effectiveness in seeking out and defeating threats to our nation is pivotal, and will remain so long into the future.”
The 432nd Wing/Air Expeditionary Wing showcased the capabilities of the MQ-9, the RQ-170, and the Airmen of the wing, along with the advancements they continue to make on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the nation, and our coalition partners.
