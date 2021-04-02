Creech honors, celebrates senior master sergeant selectees

Advertisement

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

Included in the March 16, 2021, Air Force senior master sergeant promotion list were 12 master sergeants assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing.

The selectees are:

Master Sgt. Valeria

25th Operations Support Squadron

Master Sgt. Todd

432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Travis

15th Attack Squadron

Master Sgt. Mark

432nd Support Squadron

Master Sgt. Jeremy

432nd Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Michael

432nd Support Squadron

Master Sgt. Aubrey

432nd Support Squadron

Master Sgt. Daniel

89th Attack Squadron

Master Sgt. Timothy

432nd Support Squadron

Master Sgt. David

432nd Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Raymond

482nd Attack Squadron

Master Sgt. Sean

50th Attack Squadron

Personnel at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., came together March 17 to honor and celebrate the master sergeants who will soon be putting on their next stripe.













