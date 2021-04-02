Creech honors, celebrates senior master sergeant selectees

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.
Included in the March 16, 2021, Air Force senior master sergeant promotion list were 12 master sergeants assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing.
The selectees are:
Master Sgt. Valeria
25th Operations Support Squadron
Master Sgt. Todd
432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Travis
15th Attack Squadron
Master Sgt. Mark
432nd Support Squadron
Master Sgt. Jeremy
432nd Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Michael
432nd Support Squadron
Master Sgt. Aubrey
432nd Support Squadron
Master Sgt. Daniel
89th Attack Squadron
Master Sgt. Timothy
432nd Support Squadron
Master Sgt. David
432nd Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Raymond
482nd Attack Squadron
Master Sgt. Sean
50th Attack Squadron
Personnel at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., came together March 17 to honor and celebrate the master sergeants who will soon be putting on their next stripe.