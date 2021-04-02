Nellis comes together to celebration SMSgt. selectees

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.
Included are 17 master sergeants at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Selectees are:
Master Sgt. Nikole Glenn
99th Mission Support Group
Master Sgt. Joleen Zapata
99th MSG
Master Sgt. Andrey Benchea
99th MSG
Master Sgt. Frances Robinson
99th MSG
Master Sgt. Michael Jacoby
99th MSG
Master Sgt. Richard Loreta
820th Red Horse Squadron
Master Sgt. Jason Nieves
820th RHS
Master Sgt. Veronique Wells
AF Joint Testing Squadron
Master Sgt. Roger Brown
855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Hal Freebern
Nevada Test and Training Range
Master Sgt. Matthew Golitko
USAF Air Demonstration Squadron
Master Sgt. Bryan Kelley
57th Aircraft Maintenance Group
Master Sgt. James Curry
57th AMXG
Master Sgt. Eric Silva
57th AMXG
Master Sgt. Sarah Flagg
57th AMXG
Master Sgt. Tiffany Hutchins
99th Dental Squadron
Master Sgt. William Watson
99th Medical Group
The average overall score for those selected was 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years and time in service was 18.37 years.
The senior master sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.