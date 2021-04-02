Nellis comes together to celebration SMSgt. selectees

Advertisement

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

Included are 17 master sergeants at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Selectees are:

Master Sgt. Nikole Glenn

99th Mission Support Group

Master Sgt. Joleen Zapata

99th MSG

Master Sgt. Andrey Benchea

99th MSG

Master Sgt. Frances Robinson

99th MSG

Master Sgt. Michael Jacoby

99th MSG

Master Sgt. Richard Loreta

820th Red Horse Squadron

Master Sgt. Jason Nieves

820th RHS

Master Sgt. Veronique Wells

AF Joint Testing Squadron

Master Sgt. Roger Brown

855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Hal Freebern

Nevada Test and Training Range

Master Sgt. Matthew Golitko

USAF Air Demonstration Squadron

Master Sgt. Bryan Kelley

57th Aircraft Maintenance Group

Master Sgt. James Curry

57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Eric Silva

57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Sarah Flagg

57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Tiffany Hutchins

99th Dental Squadron

Master Sgt. William Watson

99th Medical Group

The average overall score for those selected was 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years and time in service was 18.37 years.

The senior master sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.











