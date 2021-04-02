Nellis comes together to celebration SMSgt. selectees

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

Included are 17 master sergeants at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Selectees are:

Master Sgt. Nikole Glenn
99th Mission Support Group

Master Sgt. Joleen Zapata
99th MSG

Master Sgt. Andrey Benchea
99th MSG

Master Sgt. Frances Robinson
99th MSG

Master Sgt. Michael Jacoby
99th MSG

Master Sgt. Richard Loreta
820th Red Horse Squadron

Master Sgt. Jason Nieves
820th RHS

Master Sgt. Veronique Wells
AF Joint Testing Squadron

Master Sgt. Roger Brown
855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Hal Freebern
Nevada Test and Training Range

Master Sgt. Matthew Golitko
USAF Air Demonstration Squadron

Master Sgt. Bryan Kelley
57th Aircraft Maintenance Group

Master Sgt. James Curry
57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Eric Silva
57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Sarah Flagg
57th AMXG

Master Sgt. Tiffany Hutchins
99th Dental Squadron

Master Sgt. William Watson
99th Medical Group

The average overall score for those selected was 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years and time in service was 18.37 years.

The senior master sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.

