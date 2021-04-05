Charter school town hall scheduled

Advertisement
There will be a live town hall at 5:30 p.m., April 7 at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., base theater to discuss the establishment of a charger high school on base.
The event is open in-person to those with base access, or via livestream on Facebook. Questions can be posed, and feedback provided in-person during the event, or via the live stream.
Potential parents and students are encouraged to participate in this as the goal is to meet the educational needs and unique challenges faced by military children.
Advertisement