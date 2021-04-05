Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 2, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 2nd issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! In another milestone for the RPA mission at Creech AFB, the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron recently completed the first Air Combat Command test of the Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability for the MQ-9 Reaper. While ATLC is not yet mission-capable, the successful test is an important step in changing how the aircraft and its remotely-based pilots conduct operations. We have in-depth coverage and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Acting SECAF visits Nellis and Creech: page 3

Senior master sergeant promotion cycle statistics: pages 4 & 5

NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2: page 8

Human Weapons Systems Program at Nellis: page 9

Las Vegas vaccine hunters find hero in Nevada Guard Soldier: page 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 2nd.