Diamondback of the Week

This week’s #Diamondback is Staff Sgt. Zachary Rathbun. He is the lead Occupational Safety Technician in the 99th Air Base Wing and the Motorcycle Safety Program Manager for Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Rathbun oversees the largest motorcycle safety contact in the Air Force, enabling the instruction of 42 classes and training of 504 personnel year-round. He also manages the Nellis Master Hazard Abatement Program which is responsible for $8.5 million in ongoing projects across the installation, ensuring the health and safety of all military and civilian personnel on Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Rathbun’s Mission First, Safety Always mindset led to him being identified as an Outstanding Performer and was critical in the effective overall rating during the 2021 Air Combat Command Capstone.









