57th Operations Group welcomes new commander

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander passes the guidon to incoming 57th Operations Group commander, Col. Scott Mills, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Mills will be leading men and women who create combat airpower for joint and coalition forces through integrated, advanced, relevant, and realistic training.













Col. Scott Mills, 57th Operations Group commander, gives a speech after assuming command at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Mills will direct the operations of eight Nellis-based squadrons, five geographically separated units and four detachments.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact