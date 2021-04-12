57th Operations Group welcomes new commander

Advertisement
Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander passes the guidon to incoming 57th Operations Group commander, Col. Scott Mills, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Mills will be leading men and women who create combat airpower for joint and coalition forces through integrated, advanced, relevant, and realistic training.
Col. Scott Mills, 57th Operations Group commander, gives a speech after assuming command at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Mills will direct the operations of eight Nellis-based squadrons, five geographically separated units and four detachments.
