Team Creech welcomes incoming DCFACC

Maj. Gen. David Meyer, incoming deputy combined force air component commander, speaks with Airmen of the 432nd Wing during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. While at Creech, Meyer learned about the missions of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and the Hunters role in supporting U.S Central Command.













Maj. Gen. David Meyer, incoming deputy combined force air component commander, receives an MQ-9 Reaper briefing from Airmen of the 432nd Wing during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. While at Creech, Meyer learned about the unique mission capability of the MQ-9.













Maj. Gen. David Meyer, incoming deputy combined force air component commander, is greeted as he arrives to the 17th Attack Squadron during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. While at Creech, Meyer learned about the missions of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and the Hunters role in supporting U.S Central Command.













Maj. Gen. David Meyer, incoming deputy combined force air component commander, signs a lithograph at the 432nd Wing during a familiarization tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Meyer learned about the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and how the Hunters are accelerating change across the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise.









