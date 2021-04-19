Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 16, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 16th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! A vital mission for the entire Air Force took a major step forward recently, as the 365th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group began construction of its new facility at Nellis Air Force Base. Integrating with existing Red Flag and Green Flag exercises at Nellis, the new facility will enable Airmen to share information across many platforms. We have this and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qkyz/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

What is your leadership philosophy?: page 2

57th Operations Group welcomes new commander: page 3

D&I council hosts Women’s History Month panel: page 4

Capt. Rebekah McLane to represent 57th Wing at ACC Sword Athena: page 5

Photo feature: Team Creech welcomes incoming DCFACC: page 7

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 16th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews