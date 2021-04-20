SFS complete violence prevention training

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
A 432nd Security Forces Squadron Airman goes through a violence prevention training via virtual reality at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 18, 2021. Members are trained to de-escalate violent situations and are testing new ways to teach Airmen how to react to these situations.
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

A 432nd Security Forces Squadron Airman goes through a violence prevention training via virtual reality at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 18, 2021. This virtual reality training is meant to help members practice their reactions and comfortability in potentially hostile situations, better preparing them for real life scenarios.
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

