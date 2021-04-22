Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Christopher Wilson, commander of 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, preforms pre-flight checks prior to departing for Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 14, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.













Maj. David Conley, F-16 pilot assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, preforms pre-flight checks prior to departing for Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 14, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.













An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, prepares to taxi at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 14, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.













An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air Nation Guard, taxis behind two F-16 Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. April 14, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.













Airman 1st Class Kwari Jackson, F-16 Falcon fighter crew chief, assigned to the 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, preforms pre-flight checks prior to departing for a mission during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. The 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the District of Columbia Air National Guard are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery, and munitions loading.













An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, taxis down the runway in preparation for take off during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.













Capt. Charles Kirchner, F-16 Falcon fighter jet pilot assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, climbs into an F-16 Falcon in preparation for a mission during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.









