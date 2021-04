Advertisement

On April 16, the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron dedicated The Kyle Campbell Resiliency Center in honor of 1st Lt. Kyle Anthony Campbell, 99th LRS readiness flight commander.

Campbell was a valued member of the 99th LRS, Team Nellis and the U.S. Air Force who passed away March 12, 2021, after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

His life motto was “failure is not an option,” and he exhibited that in every aspect of his life.

































