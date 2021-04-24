Nellis marks Earth Day with trash clean-up

Advertisement

The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron led a trash clean-up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to celebrate the 51st Earth Day.

The event focused on raising awareness about the local environment as participants cleared the Area III Conservation Area.

































DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact