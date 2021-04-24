Local Nellis marks Earth Day with trash clean-up April 24, 2021 0 3 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Anna Johnson, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Natural Resource program manager, passes out garbage bags during an Area III Conservation Area clean up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021. Nellis AFB celebrated its 51st Earth Day by focusing on a trash cleanup in the Area III Conservation Area as a way to raise awareness of the environment. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Nicolle E. Mathison) Advertisement The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron led a trash clean-up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to celebrate the 51st Earth Day. The event focused on raising awareness about the local environment as participants cleared the Area III Conservation Area. Anna Johnson, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Natural Resource program manager, places litter into a garbage bag during an Area III Conservation Area cleanup at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021. Johnson led the clean-up effort to prepare the area for the installment of a boardwalk system of trails in celebration of Nellis’ 51st Earth Day. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Nicolle E. Mathison) Russell Collins, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Environmental Assessments Chief, throws a tire in the air to loosen the dirt off of it during an Area III Conservation cleanup at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021. This location is a unique habitat environment of gypsum soils that have two sensitive plant species; the Las Vegas bearpoppy, which is considered critically endangered by the state of Nevada, and the Las Vegas buckwheat, which is considered critically imperiled by the state. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Nicolle E. Mathison) Volunteer Amy Warling and 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Natural Resource Program Manager Anna Johnson carry away abandoned nets during an Area III Conservation Area cleanup at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021. This location is a unique habitat environment of gypsum soils that has two sensitive plant species; the Las Vegas bearpoppy, which is considered critically endangered by the state of Nevada, and the Las Vegas buckwheat, which is considered critically imperiled by the state of Nevada. (Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Nicolle E. Mathison) DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) *Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Advertisement