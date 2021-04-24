Local Our tiniest teammates got their hands dirty for Earth Day April 24, 2021 0 1 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Charliegh Jackson, Child Development Center preschooler, holds a flower she’s about to plant to celebrate Earth Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 22, 2021. The CDC provided children the opportunity to plant many different flowers in celebration of Earth Day. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus) Advertisement On April 22, children and staff from Child Development Centers at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., planted flowers in celebration of this year’s Earth Day and Month of the MilitaryChild. Ezriah Ramirez, Child Development Center toddler, and Ms. Michelle, staff member at the CDC, pour soil into a flower pot at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 22, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus) Emerie Turner, Child Development Center preschooler, shows a bug she found while planting flowers in honor of Earth Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 22, 2021. Children took a break from their recess to learn and get hands-on experience with planting flowers. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus) Daniel Morgan, Child Development Center preschooler, waters plants at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 22, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus) DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) *Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Advertisement