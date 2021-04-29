Creech SAPR team hosts SAAPM barbecue

Advertisement

A Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Volunteer Victim Advocate hands another 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airman a SAPR mask at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and a time to raise knowledge around resources for victims of sexual assault.













A Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Volunteer Victim Advocate hands another 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airman a SAPR mask at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and a time to raise knowledge around resources for victims of sexual assault.













The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team gathers during their Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month cookout at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. Organizations from around base passed out items like mousepads, coffee mugs, and masks with their contact information so that if ever an Airman becomes a victim of sexual assault, they will have the resources they need.













A Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Volunteer Victim Advocate talks with 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen about ways the SAPR office can help victims of sexual assault at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. This event is one part of the effort the team has put into spreading awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.













Airmen of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing play corn hole during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month cookout at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team coordinated this event with games, food and goodies to share various ways sexual assault victims can find support around base.













An Airman holds a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response information card in front of a SAPR-hosted event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 15, 2021. The event provided an opportunity to share items like mousepads, coffee mugs, and masks with the contact information of key offices that may be needed when someone is victimized sexual assault.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact