On April 29, 2021, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, Air Combat Command Commander Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., integrated with Nellis leadership to see what Team Nellis and the Nevada Test and Training Range bring to the fight.

As part of their visit, they toured the F-35A Lightning II and A-10 Thunderbolt II and received updates on the measurable progression of the airframes’ growing operational capacities.























