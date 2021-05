Advertisement

A new Food Truck is now available to airmen in Area II.

Currently open 6:30-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, it serves a variety of food options and saves airmen valuable travel time.

“It’s great having food right across the street, instead of driving back to the main base,” said Tech Sgt. Timothy Chase, 57th Munitions pro-super.











DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact