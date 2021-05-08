Diamondback of the week

Advertisement

Congratulations to this week’s Diamondback from the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadrons!

Senior AimanA Jakeria Smith is the Wing Small Arms and Light Weapons Manager in the 99th LRS Equipment Accountability Office. Smith has revitalized Nellis’ weapons accountability program which is the largest in Air Combat Command.

The program includes more than 80 Equipment Accounts for 10 Aircraft Maintenance Units in support of three wing agencies on base. Smith oversees the management of over three thousand small arms and light weapons valued at $3 million on these accounts. Her efforts have supported more than 79 personnel deployment tasks, along with 103 weapons transiting to and from seven different down range locations and solidifying 100 percent weapons accountability.









