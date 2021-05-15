Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, holds up a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket with Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator of the Nellis Native American Program, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 4, 2021. Arnold gifted the blanket to Wedewer as a sign of thanks for his continued leadership, support and friendship between the tribes and Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range.















Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, right, puts a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket on Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 4, 2021. The blanket represents skills of a Native American leader and tactician who dedicated his life to protecting his people and homelands.















Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, wears a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 4, 2021. Nellis initiated its Native American Program 25 years ago to increase the understanding between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes.









