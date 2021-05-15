Nellis Arbor Day and Tree City USA

(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
Chief Master Sgt. Alex Morgan, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, helps plant a Shoestring Acacia tree during the Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. Nellis was recognized by the Tree City USA foundation for 27 years of great stewardship of the land and its trees.
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Cayenne Engel, Nevada Division of Forestry resource management officer, guides the roots of an Arizona Ash tree being planted in the Maj. Gen. Billy McCoy Environmental Grove, during an Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Cayenne Engel, Nevada Division of Forestry resource management officer, presents a Tree City USA Arbor Day Foundation flag to Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, during the Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. The ceremony ended with Nellis leadership and Nevada Division of Forestry team members planting an Arizona Ash and Shoestring Acacia tree in the Maj. Gen. Billy McCoy Environmental Grove.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group commander, holds an Arizona Ash tree steady as Cayenne Engel, Nevada Division of Forestry resource management officer, secures it after planting the tree during an Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. Nellis was recognized by the Tree City USA foundation for 27 years of great stewardship of the land and its trees.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Cayenne Engel, Nevada Division of Forestry resource management officer, guides the roots of an Arizona Ash tree being planted in the Maj. Gen. Billy McCoy Environmental Grove, during an Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Several members of the 99th Air Base Wing prepare to plant a Shoestring Acacia tree during the Arbor Day celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. The ceremony ended with Nellis leadership and Nevada Division of Forestry team members planting an Arizona Ash and Shoestring Acacia tree in the Maj. Gen. Billy McCoy Environmental Grove.
 
 
 

