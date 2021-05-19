Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 14, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 14, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 14th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! New flight gear technology was put to the test at Nellis AFB, as Airmen participated in testing of the Uniform Integrated Protective Ensemble Air system. UIPE Air is a layered clothing system; gloves, respirator, undergarments, etc. that provide Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection to air crews in a toxic environment. These items will serve air crews across all branches of the military. We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pkhf/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Former UFC champion Forrest Griffin takes flight with the Thunderbirds: page 3

Air Combat Command Announces 2021 Award Winners: page 4

Thunderbirds announce new commander: page 5

History Feature: Celebrating 80 years of elite simulated warfighter training: page 7

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 14th. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.