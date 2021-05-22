432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing change of command

Advertisement

On May 20, 2021, Col. Stephen Jones handed command of the 432nd Wing and the 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing to Col. Eric Schmidt. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force Commander.

This is not Schmidt’s first assignment at Creech as he served as 432nd Operations Group commander from June 2018 to June 2020. Between times, he served as director of Army/Special Missions Team, Office of Security Cooperation – Iraq, in Baghdad.

At the same time, Chief Master Sergeant Adrienne R. Warren took on the role of Comamnd Chief Master Sergeant of the 432nd WG/432nd AEW, taking over from Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Browning.

“On behalf of the entire wing, we would like to share a heartfelt than, you to Colonel and Mrs. Jones and Chief Browning,” said Schmidt in a video message with Warren posted to Facebook after the ceremony. “Thank you so much for the strong and steadfast leadership that you’ve given to our wing for the past two years, and Colonel Jones for the past two decades. Thank you for your outstanding leadership and expertise you have given our community.”

In the same video, Warren reiterated Schmidt’s thanks.

“Thank you for setting up this wing for our tenure, and I just want to say God bless you for your next chapter. Colonel Jones and family, and Chief Browning and family, I hope to cross paths with you one day in the future.”

























