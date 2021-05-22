Wing Commander takes one last flight

Advertisement
Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, greets his family following his final flight as wing commander, May 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. In his civilian capacity, Carpenter is a first officer with Delta Airlines flying the MD-88.
Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, takes his final flight as wing commander, May 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Carpenter has served as wing commander since August 2019.
Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, takes his final flight as wing commander, May 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Prior to assuming command of the 926th Wing, Carpenter served as commander of the 419th Operations Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
