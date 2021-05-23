Nellis hosts Gunsmoke competition

Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Anthony Rodriguez, a tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maj. Ridge Flick, A-10 Thunderbolt II Pilot, assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force, Nev., do pre-flight inspections prior to a Gunsmoke competition mission at Nellis.













Airman 1st Class Anthony Rodriguez, a tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., conducts A-10 aircraft pre-flight checks before a Gunsmoke mission at Nellis.













An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., takes off for a Gunsmoke mission May 18, 2021. The A-10 has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude while providing a highly accurate weapons delivery system.









