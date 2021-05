Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, NEv., recently conducted its largest base-wide exercise since the beginning of the #COVID-19 pandemic in a simulated active-shooter scenario. This exercise and exercises like it help Airmen learn their role during large-scale attacks.

More than 200 participants from Nellis, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., and multiple Tenant Units participated and played different key roles in the scenario.

























