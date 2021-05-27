Creech marks Police Week 2021

Advertisement

Senior Airman Gomez, 432nd Security Forces Squadron member marches in a ruck march at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. Police Week events like this allow for Defenders to recognize and reflect on their service as well as the sacrifice of those Defenders who have fallen in the line of duty.













First Lt. Roberto, 432nd Security Forces Squadron officer, calls a jody while running with 432nd SFS members at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. This ruck march was part of a Police Week celebration hosted by Creech defenders.













Members of the 432nd Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck march at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. This Police Week, Creech Airmen got involved by ruck marching, shooting in a competition, performing K-9 team demonstrations and doing a ceremonial flag-raising.













A 432nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler stands with a military working dog during a National Police Week event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. 432nd SFS Airmen held military working dog demonstrations and showcased their capabilities.













A 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airman examines a weapon at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. 432nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen set up weapon displays and demonstrations at the National Police Week event.













A 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airman pulls a weight sled during the Defenders Challenge at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. 432nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen held a Defenders Challenge where Airmen competed for the fastest completion time of the course made by security forces Airmen.













Members of the 432nd Security Forces Squadron take aim at a target for the security forces shooting competition during Police Week at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. Security forces members challenged each other in four separate target shooting events.













Empty shell casings are collected after the security forces shooting competition during Police Week at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2021. Security forces members challenged each other in four separate target shooting events.









