In-Person Flag-In and Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will be hosting in-person Flag-In and Memorial Day events at the end of this month as we begin to move past the pandemic. Because we will still be bound by COVID-19 protocols, as mandated by local jurisdictions, the events will be abbreviated and look different than prior to the pandemic.

Flag-In this year falls on Saturday, May 29. As participants arrive at either the Northern or Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, they will be assigned to sections of the cemeteries for flag placement. Flag placement in the north, at the Fernley cemetery will begin at 9 a.m. Flag placement in the south, at the Boulder City cemetery begins at 7 a.m.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31. The in-person ceremonies at both cemeteries will be abbreviated to ensure COVID-19 protocols regarding large gatherings are followed.

The ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley will begin at 11 a.m. In Boulder City, the ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will begin at 1 p.m.

Attendees and participants are asked to be mindful of social distancing and to wear a mask at both Flag-In and Memorial Day events.

The southern cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. For more information, call 702-486-5920.









