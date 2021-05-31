Army & Air Force Exchange Service Associates Receive Red Cross Honor for Live-Saving Actions at Nellis AFB  

Advertisement

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE – Two Army & Air Force Exchange Service associates at Nellis Air Force Base were honored with Certificates of Merit, signed by President Biden, from the American Red Cross during a ceremony May 25.



PowerZone Supervisor Ikaipo Atienza and Customer Service Supervisor Alan Timbol were recognized for their actions in December, when a military retiree was found unconscious in the mall.



Their actions saved the shopper’s life, and both associates received certificates from the Red Cross and coins from Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull and Exchange Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg during the ceremony.



“You represent the best of humanity,” Shull said. “What you did to save a life was amazing. You truly live out the Exchange’s core value of the courage to use good judgment. Your efforts will surely inspire others to act on their own accord.”



During the medical emergency, Atienza performed CPR on the shopper and used an automated external defibrillator as Timbol assisted. Paramedics arrived, took over treatment and transported the patient to the hospital.



The next day, the associates learned that the patient had survived and that their actions helped save his life.



“Lots of thoughts and things were going through my mind,” Atienza said. “There’s no book, no how-to, you’re just going. You just have to remember your training and be grounded in your fundamentals. I don’t do this for an award. I don’t do this for recognition. I just do it because I care.”



Both associates were trained in Red Cross lifesaving techniques. Atienza was trained by the Exchange and Timbol was trained in the Marine Corps.



“It’s really hard when they issue a Code Blue,” Timbol said. “You’ve got some people who think, ‘Oh, it can’t be that bad.’ But you have to put some thought into it and think, ‘This might be the call.’ It was definitely something that took me back to my experiences in the military.”



Exchange Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg said Atienza’s and Timbol’s actions were inspirational.



“You inspire us every day, truly, with what you did,” Rosenberg said.



Atienza and Timbol also received coins from Col. Anthony Figiera, commander of the 99th Mission Support Group.



“The military and the Air Force have a big mission here, and we can’t do it without our mission partners,” Figiera said. “AAFES is a huge partner for us. I’m proud every day when I get up and put on this uniform to support this mission, and I’m proud to work with such great teammates like the folks at AAFES who take care of our families and take care of those who are serving.”



The Certificate of Merit has been awarded since 1911 and is the highest award given to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact