aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Weapons school exercise kicks off

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

An F-16C Falcon fighter jet (Wraith) assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, waits to take off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. Aggressor pilots are highly skilled in adversarial tactics and provide realism to U.S. and allied forces during training exercises.
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

An E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Aircraft assigned to the 8th Weapons Squadron, lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. WSINT produces expert instructors in weapons and weapons systems, as well as air, space and cyberspace integration.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A CV-22 Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the 14th Weapons Squadron, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Fla., lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. WSINT tests the capabilities of pilots and crew members to increase efficiency and strengthen teamwork.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled for more than 60 years.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A U.S. Navy EA-18G aircraft assigned to Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., takes off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft assigned to the 340th Weapons Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range bomber capable of dropping or launching a vast array of weapons in the U.S. inventory.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Capt. “Zoom” Tucker, B-1B pilot assigned to the 77th Weapons Squadron, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, stands on the flight line prior to a mission during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 3, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Airman 1st Class Lonnie Lewis, crew chief assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, launches a B-1B Lancer bomber for a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 3, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, taxis on the flight line during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 2, 2021.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

VanHart Wins Secretary Award for...
 By John Archiquette
Nellis hosts first Multi-Capable Airmen...
 By Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Radliff takes the reins for...
 By Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson
Nevada Air Guard’s ‘Baby Doc’...
 By Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit