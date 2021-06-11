Weapons school exercise kicks off

An F-16C Falcon fighter jet (Wraith) assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, waits to take off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. Aggressor pilots are highly skilled in adversarial tactics and provide realism to U.S. and allied forces during training exercises.













An E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Aircraft assigned to the 8th Weapons Squadron, lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. WSINT produces expert instructors in weapons and weapons systems, as well as air, space and cyberspace integration.













A CV-22 Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the 14th Weapons Squadron, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Fla., lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. WSINT tests the capabilities of pilots and crew members to increase efficiency and strengthen teamwork.













A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., lands after a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled for more than 60 years.













A U.S. Navy EA-18G aircraft assigned to Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., takes off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.













A B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft assigned to the 340th Weapons Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 2, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range bomber capable of dropping or launching a vast array of weapons in the U.S. inventory.













Capt. “Zoom” Tucker, B-1B pilot assigned to the 77th Weapons Squadron, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, stands on the flight line prior to a mission during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 3, 2021.













Airman 1st Class Lonnie Lewis, crew chief assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, launches a B-1B Lancer bomber for a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 3, 2021.













An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, taxis on the flight line during a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 2, 2021.









