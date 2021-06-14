Chiefs’ group honors 926th Wing commander

The 926th Wing Chiefs’ Group recognized the wing’s newest chief master sergeant during a ceremony June 11, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, was inducted as an honorary Chief, in recognition of his contributions to the wing enlisted corps.

“The Chiefs in the wing appreciate the faith and confidence Col. Carpenter placed in us all,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Scott, 926th WG command chief. “When any member of the wing spoke, he listened, and always took action.”

During the ceremony the Chief’s Creed was read and all in attendance echoed the sentiment that Carpenter has always acted as an advocate and servant leader for those in his command.

“While many leaders talk about being a servant leader, Colonel Carpenter stands out to me as one who has demonstrated the value he places on the word of his Chiefs and he truly works for every Airman assigned to the wing,” said Scott.

Carpenter said he will proudly take this honor with him as he moves onto his next assignment.

“I know I don’t have big enough feet to fill this honor, but I am completely privileged by this recognition,” said Carpenter.







