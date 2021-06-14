aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Chiefs’ group honors 926th Wing commander

by Aerotech News
The 926th Wing Chiefs' Group recognized the wings newest chief master sergeant during a ceremony June 11, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Natalie Stanley)

The 926th Wing Chiefs’ Group recognized the wing’s newest chief master sergeant during a ceremony June 11, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, was inducted as an honorary Chief, in recognition of his contributions to the wing enlisted corps.

“The Chiefs in the wing appreciate the faith and confidence Col. Carpenter placed in us all,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Scott, 926th WG command chief. “When any member of the wing spoke, he listened, and always took action.”

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Brunin, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, recognized Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th WG commander, as the wings newest chief master sergeant during a ceremony June 11, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Natalie Stanley)

During the ceremony the Chief’s Creed was read and all in attendance echoed the sentiment that Carpenter has always acted as an advocate and servant leader for those in his command.

“While many leaders talk about being a servant leader, Colonel Carpenter stands out to me as one who has demonstrated the value he places on the word of his Chiefs and he truly works for every Airman assigned to the wing,” said Scott.

Carpenter said he will proudly take this honor with him as he moves onto his next assignment.

“I know I don’t have big enough feet to fill this honor, but I am completely privileged by this recognition,” said Carpenter.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Air Force readdresses women’s hair...
 By Aerotech News
After deployment surge, all Nevada...
 By Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka
Enhanced online ordering/curbside delivery service...
 By Aerotech News
VanHart Wins Secretary Award for...
 By John Archiquette
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit