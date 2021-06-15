aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Nellis AFB Pride Month Run

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Nellis personnel participate in the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 10, 2021. The run is one of the Pride Month events being held in June to celebrate the history and accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A participant of the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., heads to the finish line, June 10, 2021. The run is one of the Pride Month events being held in June to celebrate the history and accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Two members of the Nellis community participate in the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 10, 2021. The Department of Defense celebrates June as Pride Month, recognizing the achievements of its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and personnel.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A team Nellis member shows support for participants running in the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 10, 2021. The run is one of the Pride Month events being held in June to celebrate the history and accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Members of the Nellis community take time to participate in the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 10, 2021. The run is one of the Pride Month events being held in June to celebrate the history and accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

A participant of the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is handed some water as she crosses the finish line, June 10, 2021. The run is one of the Pride Month events being held in June to celebrate the history and accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel who have bravely served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Nellis members participate in the Rainbow Run 5K at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 10, 2021. The Department of Defense celebrates June as Pride Month, recognizing the achievements of its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and personnel.
 
 
 

