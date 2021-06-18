aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

53rd TEG Change of Command

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Col. Ryan Messer, 53rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Zumwalt, the incoming 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 17, 2021. Zumwalt took command of the 53rd TEG which is responsible for delivering safe and effective tactics that enhance the Combat Air Force’s lethality and executes Air Combat Command’s operational test and evaluation for 13 different airframes.
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Col. Jason Zumwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, speaks during the 53rd TEG change of command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 17, 2021. Zumwalt is a command pilot with more than 1,700 hours in F-35 Lightning II, F-15C/D Eagle, T-38 Talon and T-37 Tweet.
 
 
 

