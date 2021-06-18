Col. Ryan Messer, 53rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Zumwalt, the incoming 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 17, 2021. Zumwalt took command of the 53rd TEG which is responsible for delivering safe and effective tactics that enhance the Combat Air Force’s lethality and executes Air Combat Command’s operational test and evaluation for 13 different airframes.









Col. Jason Zumwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, speaks during the 53rd TEG change of command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 17, 2021. Zumwalt is a command pilot with more than 1,700 hours in F-35 Lightning II, F-15C/D Eagle, T-38 Talon and T-37 Tweet.









