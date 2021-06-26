Nevadans vaccinated at VA facilities eligible for Vax Nevada Days

Nevadans who received their COVID-19 vaccinations from VA facilities are now eligible for cash and prizes through a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services — in partnership with Immunize Nevada — announced on June 17 that they will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Drawings will be held every Thursday, July 8 through August 26, when the grand prize drawing for $1 million will be held.

“Ensuring that as many eligible Nevadans as possible get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is critical in our mission to protect our communities and our state. It’s how we avoid ever again experiencing what we went through in the last year with COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “Additionally, the state is working hard to ensure that members of the military, veterans and their families within Nevada who received their vaccine through the federal program also have the opportunity to participate in Vax Nevada Days.”

To ensure the privacy of veterans and those receiving their vaccines at VA facilities, each participant will be entered into Vax Nevada Days using a randomly assigned unique identifier code. No personally identifiable information such as name, birthday, or social security numbers will be shared with anyone outside of VA. Winners will be contacted by VA staff.

Every Nevadan 12+ who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into Vax Nevada Days.



* Grand prize of $1 million cash (Nevadans 18+)

* 149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 (Nevadans 18+)

* 135 college savings accounts for post-secondary education ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 (Nevadans 12-17)

* Nevada state park annual entrance permits (all Nevadans)

* Nevada fishing licenses (all Nevadans)



For more information about Vax Nevada Days please visit http://www.vaxnevadadays.org/







