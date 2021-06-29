Col. Melissa Stone, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., passes the guidon to incoming 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, Col. Christopher Workinger, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 22, 2021. The 365th ISRG is headquartered at Nellis AFB and delivers expert analysis, targeting, training and tactics development for decision-makers, warfighters and the acquisitions community.
Col. Christopher Workinger, 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, gives a speech after assuming command at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 22, 2021. As the 365th ISRG commander, Workinger will provide content-dominant, all-source intelligence products for Combatant Commanders and Air Force Tactical Commanders to prepare for and execute operational and tactical missions.
365th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group welcomes new commander
Col. Melissa Stone, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., passes the guidon to incoming 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, Col. Christopher Workinger, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 22, 2021. The 365th ISRG is headquartered at Nellis AFB and delivers expert analysis, targeting, training and tactics development for decision-makers, warfighters and the acquisitions community.