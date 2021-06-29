365th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group welcomes new commander

Col. Melissa Stone, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., passes the guidon to incoming 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, Col. Christopher Workinger, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., June 22, 2021. The 365th ISRG is headquartered at Nellis AFB and delivers expert analysis, targeting, training and tactics development for decision-makers, warfighters and the acquisitions community.









Col. Christopher Workinger, 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, gives a speech after assuming command at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 22, 2021. As the 365th ISRG commander, Workinger will provide content-dominant, all-source intelligence products for Combatant Commanders and Air Force Tactical Commanders to prepare for and execute operational and tactical missions.









