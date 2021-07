On July 8, 2021, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen visited the men and women of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

“Today I met with Airmen at Creech Air Force Base to discuss how Congress can strengthen our military capabilities and support our men and women in uniform here in Nevada and around the world,” said Rosen. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’m proud to support our service members every day.”