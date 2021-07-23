aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
VA to host virtual veterans town hall July 27

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy image)

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m., PDT, July 27.

Following organizational leadership updates on VASNHS response to the COVID-19 variants, vaccinations and the delivery of care and services at the federal, state and local level, there will be a moderated question and answer session.

Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event. Questions of a general nature will be addressed during the town hall, while personal questions and concerns will be addressed one-on-one by the appropriate agency due to privacy.

The event is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)
• Go to https://bit.ly/3wggY0c on a web browser or smart phone to link to the meeting website.
• Meeting Number: 199 830 1009
• Password: VALasVegas2021!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)
• Call 1-404-397-1596
• Access Code: 199 830 1009
 
 
 

