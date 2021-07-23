VA to host virtual veterans town hall July 27

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m., PDT, July 27.

Following organizational leadership updates on VASNHS response to the COVID-19 variants, vaccinations and the delivery of care and services at the federal, state and local level, there will be a moderated question and answer session.

Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event. Questions of a general nature will be addressed during the town hall, while personal questions and concerns will be addressed one-on-one by the appropriate agency due to privacy.

The event is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)

• Go to https://bit.ly/3wggY0c on a web browser or smart phone to link to the meeting website.

• Meeting Number: 199 830 1009

• Password: VALasVegas2021!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)

• Call 1-404-397-1596

• Access Code: 199 830 1009







