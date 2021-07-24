aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
57th AMU hosts quarterly load crew competition

Last week, each of the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Units went head-to-head during their quarterly Load Crew Competition to see who would be dubbed the best of the best. After an intense weapons loading competition, Tomahawk AMU took home the gold!
 

