57th AMU hosts quarterly load crew competition
Last week, each of the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Units went head-to-head during their quarterly Load Crew Competition to see who would be dubbed the best of the best. After an intense weapons loading competition, Tomahawk AMU took home the gold!