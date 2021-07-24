Oldest U.S. active fighter squadron participates in Red Flag 21-3

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., takes off during Red Flag 21-3, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. The 27th Fighter Squadron is the oldest active fighter squadron in the United States Air Force, with over 100 years of service to the nation.















Capt. Zachary Helton, F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., performs pre-flight checks before taking off for Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. Red Flag began in 1975 as an aerial-combat exercise but has evolved to include war-fighting across air, space and cyberspace domains.















Senior Airman Evan Riner, crew chief assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs pre-flight checks before launching his jet to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force.















A pilot assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., prepares to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. The 27th Fighter Squadron traces its lineage back to May 8, 1917, at Kelly Field, Texas, when it was stood up as the 21st (later 27th) Aero Squadron. The squadron deployed to France and fought on the Western Front during World War I as a pursuit squadron. It took part in the Champagne-Marne defensive; Aisne-Marne offensive; St. Mihiel offensive, and Meuse-Argonne offensive. During World War II the unit served in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations as part of 12th Air Force as a P-38 Lightning fighter squadron, participating in the North African and Italian campaigns. During the Cold War it was both an Air Defense Command fighter-interceptor squadron as later as part of Tactical Air Command. It was the first U.S. Air Force operational squadron equipped with the F-15A Eagle in January 1976.















An EC-130H Compass Call from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., prepares to land during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. Red Flag began in 1975 as an aerial-combat exercise but has evolved to include war-fighting across air, space and cyberspace domains.















Senior Airman Evan Riner, crew chief assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., performs pre-flight checks before launching his jet to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force.















Senior Airman Evan Riner, crew chief assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., launches an F-22 Raptor participating in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20, 2021. The 27th FS was the first F-22 operational squadron.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact