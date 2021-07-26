Red Flag 21-3 continues at Nellis AFB

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing takes off for a Red Flag 21-3 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. During Red Flag Nellis, participants are provided unparalleled strategic and tactical objectives throughout the exercise to create agile problem solvers for a stronger joint force.













An HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 130th Rescue Squadron, Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2021. The mission of the HC-130J is to rapidly deploy to execute combatant commander directed recovery operations to austere airfields for expeditionary all weather personnel recovery operations.













An F-16CM fighter jet, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multi-dimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces.













An F-16C Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-3 mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2021. Aggressor pilots are highly skilled in U.S. and adversary tactics. They provide realistic training to U.S. and allied forces during exercises.













Airman 1st Class Dylan Guidry, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms pre-flight inspections on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 23, 2021. The 855th AMXS provides maintenance support to the 66th Rescue Squadron.













An F/A-18 C Hornet assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing departs for the Nevada Test and Training Range to begin a training mission for Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. Red Flag 21-3 launches over 100 airframes daily to the Nevada Test and Training Range to conduct aerial combat and support exercises.













U.S. Navy Lt. Peter Stein, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138 ‘RAMPAGE!’ pilot at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., climbs into an EA-18G Growler to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2021. The navy is participating in Red Flag 21-2 as a joint partner testing their capabilities alongside 5th Generation aircraft.









